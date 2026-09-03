Witkoff and Kushner to visit Russia-this weekend

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow this weekend, Axios reported citing its sources in the U.S. administration.

According to Axios, Witkoff and Kushner are set to arrive in Moscow on Friday/

"Witkoff and Kushner will travel on Friday, hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday [September 5] and then meet with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Sunday [September 6]," the report reads.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25.