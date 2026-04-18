Yemeni Houthis threaten to block Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Houthis from the Yemeni Ansar Allah rebel movement have confirmed their readiness to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to international shipping in response to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in the region, one of the movement’s leaders, who holds the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Houthi-formed government Hussein al-Ezzi said.

He noted that if Sanaa decides to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa, neither people nor jinn will be able to open it, Al Jazeera reported.