Iran, Oman discuss tolls for passage through Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman, which control the Strait of Hormuz, are working on a draft toll for ships transiting the strait.

Tehran and Muscat are holding consultations on tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times (NYT) reports.

"According to an Iranian official and four diplomats, Iran and US ally Oman are drawing up plans to collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, despite Washington's objections,"

– the source told.

This is the first time such an initiative has been discussed between the two countries; no tolls had been levied before the Iran war that began in late February.

Oman has reportedly sent the proposals to the White House, and the United States intends to negotiate with Muscat on the matter.