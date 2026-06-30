Vestnik Kavkaza

US views Witkoff, Kushner's talks on Iran positively

US views Witkoff, Kushner's talks on Iran positively
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner "had positive discussions with regional leaders in Qatar" on Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing a U.S. official.

The official added that "technical talks with Iran are moving ahead."

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed negotiations under the Iran-U.S. ceasefire memorandum with Witkoff and Kushner in Doha earlier, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.

The parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, with particular focus on the ceasefire in Lebanon.

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