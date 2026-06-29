American spied for Iran to be tried in Israel

Israeli law enforcement has detained a young American who took photographs of important sites and sent them to an Iranian agent.

A 20-year-old American citizen has been arrested in Israel for allegedly spying for Iran, local media reports.

The American was detained by security forces on June 9. Law enforcement officials claim he was in contact with an agent working for Tehran.

According to investigators, the young man spent several months filming strategic sites in Israel. For completing these tasks, the suspect received a reward, which could amount to several hundred dollars.

Prosecutors are seeking the American's arrest throughout the trial.