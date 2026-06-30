Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan reveals parliamentary elections date

Kazakhstan reveals parliamentary elections date
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan will hold elections to its newly established unicameral parliament on August 23, under a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"I hereby decree that elections for deputies to Kazakhstan’s Kurultai be held on August 23, 2026," reads the document published by the Kazakh presidential press service.

The decree also instructed Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission to organize and conduct the vote, while directing the government and regional authorities to provide the necessary logistical support. The decree entered into force immediately upon publication.

The unicameral parliament was established after the country’s new Constitution took effect on July 1. The constitution replaced Kazakhstan’s bicameral legislature with a 145-seat unicameral parliament whose members will serve five-year terms.

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