Oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz rise to 10 million barrels per day - media

Daily oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have surpassed 10 million barrels, Bloomberg reported, citing US administration sources.

An additional 5 million barrels of oil per day are being shipped via alternative routes, according to the sources.

Before the Iran-US conflict, approximately 20 million barrels of oil were passing through the strait daily.

The increase followed a statement by Iran's UN representative in Geneva, Ali Bahraini, confirming that the strait is open to commercial vessels and international shipping.