Tbilisi and Yerevan discuss modern security challenges

Georgia's Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili met with the director of Armenia's National Security Service Andranik Simonyan in Yerevan on July 1 to discuss regional developments and modern security challenges, the Georgian ministry's press service reported.

The officials addressed current dynamics in the South Caucasus, with particular attention to ongoing Armenian-Georgian cooperation along the border and efforts to strengthen coordination in combating cross-border crime.

Sulkhan Tamazashvili stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two agencies and reaffirmed Georgia's readiness to further deepen relations in areas of mutual interest.