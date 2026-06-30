Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi and Yerevan discuss modern security challenges

Tbilisi and Yerevan discuss modern security challenges
© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili met with the director of Armenia's National Security Service Andranik Simonyan in Yerevan on July 1 to discuss regional developments and modern security challenges, the Georgian ministry's press service reported.

The officials addressed current dynamics in the South Caucasus, with particular attention to ongoing Armenian-Georgian cooperation along the border and efforts to strengthen coordination in combating cross-border crime.

Sulkhan Tamazashvili stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two agencies and reaffirmed Georgia's readiness to further deepen relations in areas of mutual interest.

300 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.