German Ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

27 Oct. 20:20

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic Hans-Udo Muzel over the statements of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. This is stated in a message published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

"This morning, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri [Kani] summoned the German ambassador to Tehran overthe interventionist statements of the foreign minister of that country", the statement said.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that the statements of some German officials, which contained "incitement to unrest and violation of the law in Iran", were irresponsible and unacceptable.