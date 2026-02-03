Uzbek university introduces Azerbaijani as second language of instruction

Azerbaijani has become the second primary language of instruction at the Uzbek State World Languages ​​University, according to the university's rector Ilkhomjon Tukhtasinov.

The university's rector called this decision important and historic. Ilkhomjon Tukhtasinov also stated that the university has introduced Azerbaijani as a secondary language of instruction and has already engaged four specialists from Azerbaijan to support the initiative.

The recently opened Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture, established in late 2025, serves as a key platform for bilateral cooperation. The university plans to further expand opportunities for studying Azerbaijani language, culture, and literature, driven by significant student interest in foreign languages, notably Azerbaijani, Turkish, and English.