Cavusoglu: Turkey-Russia trade increased due to gas prices

20 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister named the main factor in the growth of mutual trade between Ankara and Moscow - gas prices.

Mutual trade between Turkey and Russia has increased due to rising gas prices, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today.

The Minister touched upon the subject of trade with Russia, speaking at a press conference in Ankara following the talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Cavusoglu stressed that Russian-Turkish trade has grown. According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, 60% of the trade turnover based on the energy sector. Natural gas prices tripled in 2022, boosting trade between Turkey and Russia.