Georgia to host UN Civil Service Forum

Tbilisi will host a major UN forum on civil service development in June 2026, Georgian Justice Minister Paata Salia announced.

The event will bring together international participants to discuss current challenges in public services, innovative practices, and opportunities for strategic development, the minister noted.

"The fact that the UN chose Georgia to host this large-scale international event clearly demonstrates the trust and progress our country has achieved in developing public services",

Salia stated.

He added that the forum would also address the transformation of state institutions, with participants sharing experiences in developing this area.

The decision to hold the forum in Georgia was made during a meeting between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and then-Justice Minister Rati Bregadze in the USA in December 2023.