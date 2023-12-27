Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs hold talks

27 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held phone talks on December 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

It was noted that the sides exchanged views on issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The current situation in the region, prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia were also discussed.

In addition, the diplomates touched upon the issues of regional cooperation of mutual interest.