Qatar Airways gets ready to return to Russian market

Qatar's largest airline, Qatar Airways, plans to resume direct flights to Russia as early as the end of March. Its schedule already includes a direct flight from Doha to Moscow on March 29.

Qatar's national airline, Qatar Airways, will soon resume flights between Doha and Moscow. Flights between the two capitals, starting March 29, are already listed on its booking website.

The tickets for direct flights between Moscow and Doha are already available half price for nearly $1,000. It is significantly lower than connecting flights from Doha to Moscow via Casablanca, Morocco, RIA Novosti reports.

Tickets for the flights will be available starting March 19.