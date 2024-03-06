Large Ramses II statue uncovered in Egypt

6 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A joint Egyptian-U.S. archaeological mission has uncovered the upper part of a huge statue of King Ramses II during excavations south of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said.

The limestone block is about 3.8 metres high and depicts a seated Ramses wearing a double crown and a headdress topped with a royal cobra, head of the mission's Egyptian team Bassem Jihad said.

The upper part of the statue's back column shows hieroglyphic writings that glorify the king, one of ancient Egypt's most powerful pharaohs. Also known as Ramses the Great, he was the third pharaoh of the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt and ruled from 1,279 to 1,213 BCE.

The size of the statue when combined with its lower section, which was unearthed decades ago, would reach about 7 metres.

The city of El Ashmunein, on the west bank of the River Nile, was known in ancient Egypt as Khemnu and in the Greco-Roman era was the regional capital of Hermopolis Magna.

Studies have confirmed that the upper part of the statue is a match for the lower section discovered by German archaeologist Gunther Roeder in 1930. The mission has begun cleaning and preparing the block ahead of modelling what the statue would look like when the two sections are combined.