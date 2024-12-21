Almost 200 people return to city of Shusha

21 Dec. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A number of previously internally displaced individuals has arrived in the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan today.

This phase facilitated the resettlement of 49 families, comprising a total of 191 individuals.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.