More tons of oil-contaminated sand removed from coast in Krasnodar Region

9 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers and volunteers have already removed nearly 140,000 tons of oil-contaminated sand along the coasts of the Krasnodar Region after an oil spill caused by a tanker accident near Anapa, the regional operational headquarters said.

"Over 139,000 tons of 'oily' sand have been removed from the beaches of Anapa and the Temryuksky district since the clean-up began. Most [of the sand] was removed from the shoreline and delivered to the settlement of Voskresensky near Anapa for temporary storage - it is more than 100,000 tons of oil-contaminated soil," the message reads.

Over 7,200 people have assembled to carry out the emergency response effort with the help of 691 units of special equipment. On January 8, the marine rescue service inspected more than 99 square kilometers of the Black Sea's water area.