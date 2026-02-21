Israel refuses to allocate funds for Board of Peace - media

Israel will not provide financial support to the Gaza Board of Peace, according to sources cited by the Israeli news agency Kan.

The agency reports that Tel Aviv has already coordinated this position with Washington.

Speaking on the air of Kan, Israeli Economy Minister Ze'ev Elkin explained the rationale behind the decision.

"Israel did not give money to the Board of Peace, as there is no basis for it. We (Israel - the editor's note) were attacked, and we have no reason to finance the reconstruction of Gaza",

Ze'ev Elkin reported.

According to the source, this stance has helped resolve internal disagreements regarding Israel's participation in the Board.

Earlier media reports indicated that disagreements over this issue had emerged within the Israeli cabinet, particularly between National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.