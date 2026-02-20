Russian government proposes deporting migrant children who reach adulthood

Children of migrants will be forced to leave Russia in the first month of their adulthood if they do not obtain employment documents. The Russian government proposed this amendment to the State Duma for consideration.

A government bill amending the law "On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens" has been registered in the State Duma's database of draft laws. The document proposes a new regulation governing the stay of migrants in Russia: their children will be required to leave Russia upon reaching adulthood if they do not have grounds for residence in the Russian Federation by that time (specifically, a work permit).

This move seeks to tighten controls over the children of migrant workers. As a reminder, migrants have the right to enter Russia with their minor children, but the moment they reach 18 is not specified in the law.