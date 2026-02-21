New round of US-Iran talks to take place soon - media

Citing informed sources, Reuters reports that the next phase of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran may be held at the beginning of next month.

The main topic remains Iran's nuclear dossier, and according to the source, interim agreements are possible this time.

"Indirect talks between Iran and the US (are expected – the editor's note) in early March; the possibility of reaching an interim deal exists",

the source noted

The second round of US-Iran negotiations concerning Tehran's nuclear activities took place in Geneva on February 17. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties had managed to develop key principles for working toward an agreement.