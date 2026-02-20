Trump once again raises global tariffs

The US will charge foreign companies for importing goods into the US market, despite the Supreme Court's ruling suspending Donald Trump's tariff laws. Now there is a uniform 15% tariff for everyone.

On his social media account on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that the 10% tariff imposed on all US imports the previous day would be increased to 15%.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court invalidated all tariffs previously imposed by Donald Trump on foreign goods and suspended them. In response, Trump immediately signed a law imposing a uniform 10% tariff on all US imports. The law will go into effect on Tuesday.