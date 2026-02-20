Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump once again raises global tariffs

Дональд Трамп
© Photo: White House website

The US will charge foreign companies for importing goods into the US market, despite the Supreme Court's ruling suspending Donald Trump's tariff laws. Now there is a uniform 15% tariff for everyone.

On his social media account on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that the 10% tariff imposed on all US imports the previous day would be increased to 15%.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court invalidated all tariffs previously imposed by Donald Trump on foreign goods and suspended them. In response, Trump immediately signed a law imposing a uniform 10% tariff on all US imports. The law will go into effect on Tuesday.

