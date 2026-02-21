Next Ukraine talks could take place in three weeks - Witkoff

In an interview with Fox News, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff revealed that the next meeting between Moscow, Washington, and Kiev on the Ukrainian settlement could take place within the next three weeks.

"We're hopeful, Jared (Jared Kushner – the editor's note) and I, that we've put some proposals on the table to both sides that will bring them together in the next three weeks",

Steve Witkoff reported.

The special envoy indicated that "some good news" regarding the trilateral discussions could be expected soon. He further suggested that the upcoming round might pave the way for a subsequent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Witkoff also didn't rule out the possibility of US President Donald Trump joining the settlement process during high-level talks.

"It might end up being a trilateral at some point with the President (Donald Trump - th editor's note), we'll have to see. I think he doesn't want to come to a meeting unless he feels that he can consummate this thing and get the best result",

Witkoff said.