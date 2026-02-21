Abbas Araghchi holds phone talks with Grossi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone talks with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Iranian media reports.

The conversation focused on developments related to the negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Both sides underscored the importance of advancing dialogue regarding Iran's nuclear program.

"The parties also emphasized the importance of constructive engagement and using dialogue to advance the negotiation process and achieve lasting mutual understanding",

Iran's media reported.

The phone call follows recent discussions between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue, held in Geneva on February 17. According to previous statements from Iran's Foreign Ministry, the two sides reached a mutual understanding on a number of points during those talks.