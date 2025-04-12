Lavrov and Fidan hold meeting in Turkey

12 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and energy cooperation issues, the Turkish Foreign ministry reported.

"Bilateral ties, cooperation on energy, issues related to navigation safety in the Black Sea and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed," the report reads.

They also discussed current developments in Syria and the latest situation in Gaza, TASS reported.

The Antalya Forum is taking place on April 11-13. The event will feature an address by Lavrov along with bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov will cover pivotal international issues, including developments in the Middle East, North Africa, the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region, as well as pressing matters in relations with specific states.