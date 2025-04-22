Iranian Foreign Minister to visit China

22 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will pay a one-day visit to China, an official statement from Beijing said.

The trip to Beijing on April 23 by Araghchi to meet with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, comes amid Iran’s ongoing direct and indirect nuclear negotiations, mediated by Oman, with the U.S.

Foreign Ministry in Beijing said the trip comes at the invitation of Wang.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of talks, first in the Omani capital Muscat and the second in the Italian capital Rome.

Tehran and Washington will hold the third round of talks on Saturday in Oman. The indirect nuclear talks, which began on April 13 in Muscat, have been focused on Iran’s nuclear program, with the two sides communicating through Oman as an intermediary.