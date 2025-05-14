Russian Foreign Ministry comments on chances of restoring P5+1

14 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The chances of restoring the P5+1 group of negotiators on the Iranian nuclear program, comprising the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany, are extremely low, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The chances of this happening are extremely slim. I don't think this format will recover in the near future," Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, Russia is following with attention what is happening in the direct dialogue between Iran and the U.S.