Russia's investments in Georgia up up 2.7-fol din 2025

9 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct investments from Russia to Georgia’s economy amounted to $19.2 mln in Q1 2025, which is 2.7 times higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the Georgian National Statistics Service.

In 2024, Russian investments in Georgia reached $23.6 mln ($7.2 mln in Q1).

Total volume of direct foreign investments in Georgia amounted to $179.4 mln in the reporting period, down by 7.7% year-on-year, with the Czech Republic having become the largest investor ($43 mln), followed by the U.S. ($39.6 mln), and Turkey ($28.1 mln).

The largest portion of funds was invested in energy ($70.2 mln) from January to March, information and communications ($52.3 mln), and manufacturing ($27.5 mln).