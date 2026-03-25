Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan to hold referendums until full approval of new Constitution

Pashinyan to hold referendums until full approval of new Constitution
© Photo: Russian Presidential website

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated his readiness to hold multiple referendums on the country's new Constitution if necessary, until the updated version is approved by the people.

"A Constitution that does not reference the Declaration of Independence is primarily necessary for us ourselves",

Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, the updated Constitution will ensure long-term stability and sustainability for the country.

He explained that if the first referendum fails, the authorities will develop a dialogue with society to conduct outreach on the amendments to the country's Basic Law. Later, Pashinyan noted, a new vote on the document will be organized.

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