French Foreign Ministry calls on Iran, Israel for restraint

23 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of French diplomacy called on Tehran and Tel Aviv to stop the strikes.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the escalation of the Middle East conflict could have dramatic consequences for the region and the global situation, thus Iran and Israel need to stop the strikes.

"That is why we call for restraint. We call for an end to the strikes,”

– Jean-Noel Barrot said.

Paris also called on Iran not to take actions that could lead to the escalation.