China assesses trade with Russia under pressure

8 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of the year, Russia-China bilateral trade has faced even greater pressure from outside, but remains stable, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said during the Russia-China EXPO in Yekaterinburg.

"In 2024, bilateral trade, having overcome the influence of numerous unfavorable factors, generally maintained the trend of stable growth with an increase in quality, once again reaching record levels, which fully demonstrated the sustainability and viability of Chinese-Russian trade and economic cooperation," Zhang Hanhui said.

He noted that since the beginning of 2025, Chinese-Russian trade has been facing more complex external factors and pressure.

"But thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral trade has generally remained stable, and its quality continues to improve," Zhang Hanhui said.

According to the envoy, Moscow and Beijing will continue to strengthen coordination and interaction, and unleash the potential of cooperation to ensure stable growth of bilateral trade.