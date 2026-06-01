Russia, US hold meeting on irritants

Russia and the United States continue to work to eliminate "irritants" in their relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. The ministry noted that relevant experts from both countries are discussing this issue.

Experts from Russia and the United States discussed eliminating so-called "irritants" in bilateral relations, Alexander Gusarov, Director of the North Atlantic Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on June 2.

He noted that the meeting between representatives of the two countries took place last week.

"Incidentally, the last such meeting took place a week ago,”

– Alexander Gusarov said.

The diplomat added that contacts between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department to eliminate "irritants" are conducted regularly at the level of relevant experts.