US Ambassador to Türkiye calls for dialogue on situation in Syria

16 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington condemns violence in southern Syria and calls on the parties to the conflict to engage in constructive dialogue.

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack called for a diplomatic solution to the escalating situation in southern Syria. The diplomat also condemned violence against civilians.

"We unequivocally condemn violence against civilians in Sweida. There is no doubt about that. All parties must step back and engage in constructive dialogue that will lead to a lasting ceasefire. Those responsible must be held accountable,”

– Thomas Barrack said.