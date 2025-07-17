Russian Foreign Ministry: Russian delegation ready to arrive in Istanbul

17 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian delegation is ready to go to Istanbul to hold the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during today's briefing.

"The Russian delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul for the third round. We expect that Kiev will also act in the spirit of the agreements reached and continue the negotiation process",

Maria Zakharova said.

She clarified that she had received no signals from Ukraine about its readiness to participate in the third round of talks.

Previous negotiation rounds took place on May 16 and June 2, both of them were held in Istanbul.