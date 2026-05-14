Surge in issuing passports takes place in Armenia, Russians leading

Last year, Armenia saw a significant increase in both the acquisition and renunciation of Armenian citizenship. Statistics do not specify the reasons for this increase in passport numbers.

The Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia published data on the dynamics of the acquisition of Armenian citizenship by foreigners in 2025. According to estimates, the number of Armenian passports issued to foreigners last year was 23.5% higher than in 2024.

A total of 25,670 foreigners became new Armenian citizens last year. Another 7,240 people had their applications for Armenian passports either rejected or still being processed by the authorities.

Russians led the way in obtaining Armenian citizenship, accounting for 7,377 (almost 29%) last year. A comparable number of people wishing to become citizens of Armenia in 2025 was only among residents of Georgia (1,731 people), Syria (651 people), Iran (648 people) and Türkiye (508 people).