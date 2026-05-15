Vladimir Putin spoke with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Iran

This afternoon, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates. The parties discussed prospects for resolving the Iranian conflict, taking into account the interests of Middle Eastern states.

The Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The central topic of Putin and Al Nahyan's conversation was the Iranian conflict and its grave impact on security in the Middle East. The presidents agreed that Iran and the United States need to continue diplomatic dialogue to reach a compromise on a peace deal.