Vestnik Kavkaza

246 Azerbaijani citizens return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

Указатель Джабраил
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, nearly 250 people returned to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. The majority are residents of the villages of Shukurbeyli and Tyazabina.

People continue to return to Shukurbeyli, the largest restored village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District. Resettlement began a week ago in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. 77 local residents, representing 18 families, arrived in the village today.

Along with them, 169 residents of several villages in the Khojaly District departed for the liberated territories. Thus, a total of 246 Azerbaijani citizens, expelled from their homes in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur by Armenian occupying forces in the early 1990s, returned to their native land.

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