Azerbaijan explores wind energy possibilities in the Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan is exploring wind energy generation opportunities in the Caspian Sea, the first research rig was launched today.

This morning, the FLS200 LiDAR research buoy was launched into the Caspian Sea for the first time. The buoy is designed to study offshore wind energy generation opportunities. The research is being conducted by EOLOS Floating LiDAR Solutions in a Caspian Sea area assigned to Azerbaijan Green Energy Company.

EOLOS's mission is to comprehensively measure conditions in the Caspian Sea for wind energy generation. Upon completion of the year-long research, the company will provide data sets to determine which turbines and footings are best suited for the Caspian Sea.