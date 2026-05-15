Baku ready to host 13th session of World Urban Forum WUF13

WUF13 begins in the capital of Azerbaijan on Sunday, May 17, and will run until May 22. Baku has already welcomed the majority of guests and is fully prepared to host the event.

The Azerbaijani operating company for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has announced its full readiness to host the global event in Baku. The 6-day WUF13, organized by the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, begins tomorrow, with the flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations raising ceremony to mark the opening.

The theme of WUF13 is ”Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities."