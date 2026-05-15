Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan's Interior Minister arrives in Iran to advise on peace deal

Pakistan's Interior Minister arrives in Iran to advise on peace deal
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the Iranian Interior Ministry hosted a visit from Pakistan's Interior Minister. The dialogue focused on the US-Iran peace deal.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran, where he held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni. Arab media reported that Naqvi brought new US proposals for a peace deal with Iran to the capital of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian news agencies limited themselves to reporting that Mohsin Naqvi spoke with Eskandar Momeni about the possibility of resuming diplomatic dialogue between the US and Iran to end the Iranian conflict.

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