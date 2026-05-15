US asks UAE to attack Iran

In search of a way out of the Iranian conflict, some members of the Trump administration consider asking the UAE to occupy the Iranian island of Lavan.

A group of officials has formed within the Trump administration who advocate for the active involvement of the United Arab Emirates in the Iranian conflict. They believe that strikes by the UAE against Iran would be useful for resolving the conflict in line with Washington's interests.

According to the Telegraph, citing White House sources, these officials are even proposing an attack by UAE troops on Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman as well as a long-term occupation of these territories.