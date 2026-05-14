White House has no consensus on Iran

US President Donald Trump's team is unable to agree on the prospects for the Iranian conflict: the Pentagon wants war, the business community demands peace, and Trump himself has yet to make a decision.

CNN has learned through White House sources that the Trump administration is unable to reach a consensus on the Iranian conflict: some officials want to launch another short military operation against the Islamic Republic, while others insist on peaceful dialogue.

It is reported that the Pentagon is the largest group in favor of military escalation: US military command is proposing various options for limited-scale attacks on sensitive targets in Iran to President Donald Trump.

The US business community, which is suffering significant losses due to rising fuel and energy prices, is primarily in favor of a swift end to the conflict. Wall Street's consensus on the matter is that "the war must end."