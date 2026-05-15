Rosatom resumes construction of Bushehr NPP in Iran

Rosatom Corporation has resumed fulfilling its contractual obligations to build a new power unit at the Bushehr NPP. However, it is not yet ready to return Russian employees to the plant due to the unstable military situation around Iran.

The Russian side has deemed the situation in Iran sufficiently secure to approve Rosatom's resumption of construction work on the second power unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located on the Persian Gulf coast 60 km from Kharg Island, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced today.

Likhachev clarified that the corporation is currently constructing the reinforcement cages for the technical buildings and pouring concrete for the load-bearing structures. The actual construction work is being performed by local contractors, as very few Rosatom employees remain at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant – most were evacuated during the Iranian War in March.