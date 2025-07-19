Iran vows to withdraw from NPT if sanctions pressure continues

19 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei warned that resorting to sanctions may compel Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Iran has not fully exploited its capacities so far and may go for multiple other strategic options if necessary, he said.

While Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and is still a party to the NPT, the continuation of external pressures may lead to a shift in Iran’s policies, the MP added.

Rezaei reminded that pressuring Iran will force the country to consider a series of plans, such as withdrawal from the NPT, an increase in the level of uranium enrichment to over 60% purity, the production and export of advanced centrifuge machines, and beginning of broader nuclear cooperation.