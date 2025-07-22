Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting possible in Beijing in September

22 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in China if the U.S. leader decides to travel to Beijing at the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are preparing for a trip to Beijing. It is indeed on the agenda of the head of state. But we have not heard that President Trump is going to Beijing as well," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, if it so happens that he will also be there, it can’t be ruled out that a question will come up about whether it will be reasonable to hold a meeting.

Beijing will host celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II in September.