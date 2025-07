23 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran is ready to work on creating the concept of collective security together with countries of the Middle East, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Al Jazeera reported.

"We are fully ready to work on the concept of collective security together with our neighbors and other countries of the region," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to him, Iran has seen unprecedented support from other countries of the region during its standoff with Israel.