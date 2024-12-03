IDF claims liquidation of high-ranking Hezbollah commander

The Israel Defense Forces launched an attack on Lebanon to eliminate a member of the command of the radical Hezbollah movement. The IDF also named the reasons for the operation.

The Israeli military carried out an attack on Lebanese territory, the details of which were reported by the press service of the Defense Forces of the country.

The attack was carried out in the Bint Jubail municipality, located in the south of Lebanon.

According to the IDF statement, the purpose of the attack was to liquidate a "high-ranking commander" of the radical Hezbollah movement, in particular, Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail.