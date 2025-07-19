Moscow wants to speed up normalization of ties with Washington

Russia is interested in accelerating the process of normalizing relations with the United States but an effort on both sides will be needed for that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, responding to a question about the Kremlin’s assessment of the progress in thawing Moscow-Washington ties.

"Certainly, we would like to see stronger momentum, and we are committed to that. However, moving forward requires impetus from both sides," Peskov said.

He noted that the process of the normalization of Moscow-Washington ties is losing steam.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was no longer interested in direct talks on the Ukrainian settlement. The U.S. leader indicated his willingness to expand trade relations with Russia once the conflict in Ukraine is peacefully resolved.