White House to discuss esults of Whitkoff's visit to Russia

The US presidential administration will sum up the results of the visit to Russia of US Presidential Envoy Steve Whitkoff, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

The US leadership will discuss the results of Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff's visit to Russia during the day, after which a corresponding statement will be made, US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio said.

Journalists asked the diplomat whether plans to impose anti-Russian sanctions this week remain in effect. In response, the Secretary of State said that Whitkoff was flying back to Washington, and that a short conversation had just been held with him.