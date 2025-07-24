Thousands protest Gaza occupation plans in Israel

Protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip took place in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel, according to local media reports.

"Ten of thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv and cities across Israel on Saturday evening to call for a hostage deal and ceasefire agreement before Israel launches its planned mission to conquer Gaza City",

The Times of Israel said.

According to the publication, the families of the hostages are calling for a general strike against the plan, fearing its implementation could endanger the lives of their relatives.

According to preliminary information, about 10,000 people participated in protests in Tel Aviv.

The protests follow Netanyahu's recent announcement of plans to establish control over Gaza, though he clarified Israel intends only to create a security perimeter before transferring authority to a new civilian government. A cabinet meeting to discuss further action in the enclave is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to media reports, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir does not support Netanyahu's plan to establish control over Gaza precisely because of the threat to the lives of Israeli hostages. At the same time, it is noted that he will have to implement any decision of the cabinet.