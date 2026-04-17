Israel once again attacks southern Lebanon

Today, the Israeli army carried out several strikes in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire began. According to Israel, the attacks were carried out in response to Hezbollah's ceasefire violations, in accordance with the political leadership's directives.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Office reported today that Israeli forces attacked militants in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire began. The attacks were in response to Hezbollah's violations.

"Following the ceasefire agreement, IDF soldiers south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon encountered several incidents in which militants violated the ceasefire and approached IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat,”

- the IDF Spokesperson's Office reported.